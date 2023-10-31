IMDb 7.974 / 10 from 1218 users

Diterbitkan 13 March 2011

Oleh LIN

The Fab Five (2011)

Depicts the story of Jalen Rose and his other Fab Five teammates, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. Called by some “the greatest class ever recruited,” the five freshmen not only electrified the game, but also brought new style with their baggy shorts, black socks and brash talk. “The Fab Five” relives the recruitment process that got all five of them to Ann Arbor, the cultural impact they made, the two runs to NCAA title game, the Webber “timeout” in the 1993 championship and the scandal that eventually tarnished their accomplishments.

Jason Hehir

Jalen Rose, Ice Cube, Chuck D, Juwan Howard

tt1852189