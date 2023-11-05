  1. Home
BluRay

BluRay

Canada

Canada

Drama

Drama

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

106

users

14 November 1968

14 November 1968

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Ernie Game (1968)

This fictional feature follows a twenty-something man who is struggling to define his position in the world in early adulthood. He has left their parents’ home but still has not made an home of his own. Our protagonist’s alienation is palpable; for him life is a game, not because he chooses to make it so, but because he is unable to make anything more of it. But for those who befriend him and eventually turn him loose again, his game is not enough.
Robin Spry, Don Owen
Alexis Kanner, Judith Gault, Jackie Burroughs, Leonard Cohen, Derek May, Louis Negin, Anna Cameron

Diterbitkan

November 5, 2023 11:22 am

Durasi

