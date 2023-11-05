IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 106 users

Diterbitkan 14 November 1968

Oleh mamat

The Ernie Game (1968)

This fictional feature follows a twenty-something man who is struggling to define his position in the world in early adulthood. He has left their parents’ home but still has not made an home of his own. Our protagonist’s alienation is palpable; for him life is a game, not because he chooses to make it so, but because he is unable to make anything more of it. But for those who befriend him and eventually turn him loose again, his game is not enough.

Robin Spry, Don Owen

Alexis Kanner, Judith Gault, Jackie Burroughs, Leonard Cohen, Derek May, Louis Negin, Anna Cameron

tt0060375