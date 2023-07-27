IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 1,518 users

Diterbitkan 24 August 1994

Oleh mamat

The Enemy Within (1994)

A officer with the Joint Chiefs of Staff uncovers a planned military coup of the U.S. government and has only one week to prevent the takeover.

Jonathan Darby

Forest Whitaker, Sam Waterston, Dana Delany, Jason Robards, Josef Sommer, George Dzundza, Isabel Glasser, Dakin Matthews, William O’Leary, Lisa Summerour, Rory J. Aylward, Greg Brickman, David Q. Combs, Patricia Donaldson, Denise Dowse, Yolanda Gaskins, Jayne Hess, Chuck Hicks, Leonard Kelly-Young, Archie Lang, Barry Lynch, Ryan MacDonald, Ray J, Anthony Peck, Lawrence Pressman, George Marshall Ruge, Steve Ruge, Michael B. Silver

