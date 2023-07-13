  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

960

users

Diterbitkan

24 March 1939

Synopsis

The End of the Day (1939)

Aged penniless actors are living in a old people’s home. They always talk about their past glory or failures. One day Raphael Saint-Clair comes; he has been a famous actor and had a lot of love affairs. Passions come back, and jealousies… A bitter film about aging, failure and the entertainment.
Julien Duvivier
Louis Jouvet, Michel Simon, Madeleine Ozeray, Sylvie, Madame Lherbay, Gabrielle Fontan, Odette Talazac, Victor Francen, Alexandre Arquillière, Arthur Devère, Joffre, Charles Granval, Pierre Magnier, Jean Coquelin, Auguste Bovério, Jean Aymé, Tony Jacquot, Gaston Jacquet, Gaston Secrétan, Maurice Schutz, Camille Beuve, Fernand Liesse, Marthe Marty, Emilie Lindey, Louise Marquet, Henriette Morey, Zélie Yzelle, Blanche Denège, Cailloux, Henri Nassiet, Georges Bever, Romain Bouquet, Dumont, Robert Ozanne, Gaston Modot, Raymone, François Périer, Martial Rèbe, Simone Aubry, René Bergeron, Paul Escoffier, Marie-Hélène Dasté, Simone Gauthier, Claude Sainval, Luce Camy, Philippe Richard, Pierre Sergeol, Geneviève Sorya, Gabrielle Dorziat, Claude Benedict, Catherine Carrey, Lise Courbet, Marguerite de Morlaye, Georges Denola, René Lacourt, Henriette Moret, Émilie Prévost, Robert Rollis, Victor Vina, Gaby André

Durasi

