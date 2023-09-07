  1. Home
  The Divide (2015)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

274

users

Diterbitkan

20 November 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Divide (2015)

The Divide tells the story of 7 individuals striving for a better life in modern day US and UK – where the top 0.1% owns as much wealth as the bottom 90%. By plotting these tales together, we uncover how virtually every aspect of our lives is controlled by one factor: the size of the gap between rich and poor.The film is inspired by “The Spirit Level” by Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett.
Katharine Round
Noam Chomsky, Max Hastings, Richard G. Wilkinson, Robert Frank, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Michael Marmot, Richard Benjamin, Janet Sparks, Leah Taylor, Ha-Joon Chang, Rochelle Monte, Alan Budd, Cathy O’Neil, Keith Thomas, Jennifer Cooper, Paul Piff, Kate Pickett, Alden Cass, Alexis Goldstein

Diterbitkan

September 7, 2023 10:13 pm

Durasi

