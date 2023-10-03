IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 792 users

Diterbitkan 12 March 2015

Oleh mamat

The Deal (2015)

A cop catches a serial killer who murdered his sister but never finds her body. The lack of closure torments him and drives his brother-in-law insane, who makes a deal with the mafia for revenge.

Son Yong-ho

Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Sung-kyun, Park Sung-woong, Yoon Seung-ah, Kim Eui-sung, Jo Jae-yun, Ki Joo-bong, Kim Hyun-sung, Ji Sang-hyuk, Oh Dae-hwan, Lee Sang-in-I, Song Young-chang, Joo Ye-rin, Kim Na-yeon, Han Hee-jung

tt4432058