Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

792

users

Diterbitkan

12 March 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Deal (2015)

A cop catches a serial killer who murdered his sister but never finds her body. The lack of closure torments him and drives his brother-in-law insane, who makes a deal with the mafia for revenge.
Son Yong-ho
Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Sung-kyun, Park Sung-woong, Yoon Seung-ah, Kim Eui-sung, Jo Jae-yun, Ki Joo-bong, Kim Hyun-sung, Ji Sang-hyuk, Oh Dae-hwan, Lee Sang-in-I, Song Young-chang, Joo Ye-rin, Kim Na-yeon, Han Hee-jung

Diterbitkan

Oktober 3, 2023 5:37 pm

Durasi

