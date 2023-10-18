  1. Home
The Dead Pit (1989)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

2,812

users

Diterbitkan

01 October 1989

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Dead Pit (1989)

The arrival of an amnesiac patient in a psychiatric hospital somehow frees a mad doctor, who was shot and entombed with his fiendish experiments in an abandoned wing of the asylum 20 years before.
Brett Leonard
Jeremy Slate, Cheryl Lawson, Stephen Gregory Foster, Danny Gochnauer, Geha Getz, Joan Bechtel, Mara Everett, Jack A. Sunseri, Shanna McCullough, Michael Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Randall Fontana, Jack A. Sunseri, Frederick Dodge, Nettie Heffner, Luana Speelman, Brett Leonard, Scott Malpass, Skyy Diaz, Steve Strom, Stephen Fritsch, Brett Murmann

Diterbitkan

Oktober 19, 2023 12:52 am

Durasi

