Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dead Pit (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Brett Leonard,
Brett Murmann,
Cheryl Lawson,
Danny Gochnauer,
Frederick Dodge,
Geha Getz,
Jack A. Sunseri,
Jeremy Slate,
Joan Bechtel,
Luana Speelman
Sutradara
Brett Leonard
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.3/
10from
2,812users
Diterbitkan
01 October 1989
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Dead Pit (1989)
The arrival of an amnesiac patient in a psychiatric hospital somehow frees a mad doctor, who was shot and entombed with his fiendish experiments in an abandoned wing of the asylum 20 years before.
Brett Leonard
Jeremy Slate, Cheryl Lawson, Stephen Gregory Foster, Danny Gochnauer, Geha Getz, Joan Bechtel, Mara Everett, Jack A. Sunseri, Shanna McCullough, Michael Jacobs, Michael Jacobs, Randall Fontana, Jack A. Sunseri, Frederick Dodge, Nettie Heffner, Luana Speelman, Brett Leonard, Scott Malpass, Skyy Diaz, Steve Strom, Stephen Fritsch, Brett Murmann
tt0122037