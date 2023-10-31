IMDb 8 / 10 from 2 users

Diterbitkan 26 October 2023

Oleh LIN

The Day of the Dead Is Cancelled (2023)

A sudden death reunites the Garcias and San Roman. Lidia and Manuel fight for their romance, but Francisco moves into the house. Lydia’s promotion means settling in Monterey. Rosa manages her husband’s memory while trying to bring Jaime into her life. The two families deal with death differently and prepare for a new life.

Javier Colinas

Gala Montes, Michel Duval, Anette Michel, Leticia Huijara, Alejandro Camacho, Lorena Herrera, Javier Oliván, Ignacio Guadalupe, Giovanna Reynaud, Anahí Allue, Kenneth Lavíll, Israel Almanza, Irving Aranda, Jimena Bilsup, Pedro Prieto

tt29621888