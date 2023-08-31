Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Day Hitler Died (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adolf Hitler,
Mark Strong,
Michael A. Musmanno,
Traudl Junge
Sutradara
Craig Collinson
Genre
Documentary,
History
IMDb
6.9/
10from
181users
Diterbitkan
18 December 2015
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Day Hitler Died (2015)
The story of Hitler’s final hours told by people who were there. This special features exclusive forgotten interviews, believed lost for 65 years, with members of Hitler’s inner circle who were trapped with him in his bunker as the Russians fought to take Berlin. These unique interviews from figures such as the leader of the Hitler Youth Artur Axmann and Hitler’s secretary Traudl Junge, have never before been seen outside Germany. Using rarely seen archive footage and dramatic reconstruction, this special tells the story of Adolf Hitler’s final days in his Berlin bunker.
Craig Collinson
Mark Strong, Traudl Junge, Adolf Hitler, Michael A. Musmanno
tt5430190