IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 2,138 users

Diterbitkan 31 October 2016

Oleh mamat

The Darkest Dawn (2016)

Evacuated from their home, two teenage sisters unite with fellow survivors and escape London by river to embark on an odyssey across the badlands of Britain.

Drew Casson

Bethan Mary Leadley, Cherry Wallis, Stuart Ashen, Drew Casson, Jamie Paul, Mawaan Rizwan, Georgia Bradley, Tom Scarlett, Sam Carter, Paul Neafcy, Lee Kelly, Colin Murtagh

tt6017594