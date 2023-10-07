IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 11,250 users

The Dark (2005)

In an attempt to pull her family together, Adèlle travels with her young daughter Sarah to Wales to visit her father. The morning after they arrive, Sarah mysteriously vanishes in the ocean. Not long after, a little girl bearing a striking resemblance to their missing daughter reveals that she has retuned from the dead — and that Sarah has been taken to the Welsh underworld.

John Fawcett, Mark Egerton, Grant Harvey, Elizabeth Tremblay, Lucy Egerton, Karen Fryer, Oscar Beuselinck

Maria Bello, Sean Bean, Abigail Stone, Richard Elfyn, Maurice Roëves, Sophie Stuckey, Casper Harvey, Eluned Jones, Gwenyth Petty, Robin Griffith

