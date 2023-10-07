Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dark (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Abigail Stone,
Casper Harvey,
Eluned Jones,
Gwenyth Petty,
Maria Bello,
Maurice Roëves,
Richard Elfyn,
Robin Griffith,
Sean Bean,
Sophie Stuckey
IMDb
5.3/
10from
11,250users
Diterbitkan
28 September 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Dark (2005)
In an attempt to pull her family together, Adèlle travels with her young daughter Sarah to Wales to visit her father. The morning after they arrive, Sarah mysteriously vanishes in the ocean. Not long after, a little girl bearing a striking resemblance to their missing daughter reveals that she has retuned from the dead — and that Sarah has been taken to the Welsh underworld.
John Fawcett, Mark Egerton, Grant Harvey, Elizabeth Tremblay, Lucy Egerton, Karen Fryer, Oscar Beuselinck
Maria Bello, Sean Bean, Abigail Stone, Richard Elfyn, Maurice Roëves, Sophie Stuckey, Casper Harvey, Eluned Jones, Gwenyth Petty, Robin Griffith
tt0411267