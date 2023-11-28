IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 27 July 2023

Oleh LIN

The Curse of the Totem (2023)

Based on the true and ancient rituals of sacrifice from the 13th century in Borneo, Jerunei tells the story of Dr. Sani and a team that goes in search of his wife, who disappeared on an expedition to study a mysterious Jerunei (Burial Pole). Combing through the jungle for answers, each member of Dr. Sani’s team faces hallucinations, malevolent disturbances and transported to strange places. Things take a turn for the worse when one of them is taken over by dark forces from beyond the Jerunei.

Jason Chong

Bront Palarae, Uqasha Senrose, Syafie Naswip, Amerul Affendi, Daiyan Trisha, Tony Eusoff, Ruminah Sidek, Yuyun Hikmah, Sabrina Mohammed Hassan

