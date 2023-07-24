Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Couple (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Thailand
Bintang film
Aom Sushar Manaying,
Kayarin Nithinopparath,
Malinee Adelaide Coates,
Natthaweeranuch Thongmee,
Pichaya Nitipaisalkul,
Pitchaya Nitipaisankul,
Ravit Terdwong,
Sattaphong Phiangphor,
Setthapong Phiangphor,
Sushar Manaying
Sutradara
Talent1 Team
IMDb
5.9/
10from
75users
Diterbitkan
30 October 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Couple (2014)
In The Couple (Rak Luang Lon), a newlywed bride is possessed by the evil spirit of her sister-in-law. Sucha Manaying, Pitchaya Nithipisarnkul and Mali Coates star.
Talent1 Team
Sushar Manaying, Pichaya Nitipaisalkul, Natthaweeranuch Thongmee, Sattaphong Phiangphor, Malinee Adelaide Coates, Ravit Terdwong, Kayarin Nithinopparath
tt4154558