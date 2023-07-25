  1. Home
The Corsican Brothers (1941)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

729

users

Diterbitkan

28 November 1941

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Corsican Brothers (1941)

Cultured Mario and outlaw Lucien, twins separated at birth, join forces to avenge their parents’ death at the hands of evil Colonna. Because each feels all the same sensations experienced by the other, swordplay is difficult for them. Worse yet, raised very differently, they struggle to find common ground between their conflicting personalities. But to defeat their enemy, the two will have to overcome the obstacles and work as a team.
Gregory Ratoff, Sam Nelson
Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Ruth Warrick, Akim Tamiroff, J. Carrol Naish, H.B. Warner, John Emery, Henry Wilcoxon, Gloria Holden, Walter Kingsford, Nana Bryant, Pedro de Cordoba, Veda Ann Borg, William Farnum, Sarah Padden, Manart Kippen, Ruth Robinson, Richard Alexander, Wilson Benge, Henry Brandon, Anthony Caruso, James Craven, Sonia Darrin, Ralph Dunn, Eddie Foster, Frank Hagney, Isabel La Mal, Paul McVey, Milburn Morante, Edgar Norton, Isabel Randolph, Frank Richards, Count Stefenelli, Charles Stevens, William Tannen, Rick Vallin, Roland Varno, Dorothy Vernon

Diterbitkan

Juli 25, 2023 6:17 pm

Durasi

