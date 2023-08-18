IMDb 3.7 / 10 from 3,748 users

Diterbitkan 28 March 1956

Oleh mamat

The Conqueror (1956)

Mongol chief Temujin battles against Tartar armies and for the love of the Tartar princess Bortai. Temujin becomes the emperor Genghis Khan.

Dick Powell

John Wayne, Susan Hayward, Pedro Armendáriz, Agnes Moorehead, Thomas Gomez, John Hoyt, William Conrad, Ted de Corsia, Leslie Bradley, Lee Van Cleef, Peter Mamakos, Leo Gordon, Richard Loo, George E. Stone, John George

tt0049092