The Confessions (2016)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

1,878

users

Diterbitkan

21 April 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Confessions (2016)

A G8 meeting is being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. The world’s most powerful economists are gathered to enact important provisions that will deeply influence the world economy. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead…
Roberto Andò
Toni Servillo, Pierfrancesco Favino, Daniel Auteuil, Connie Nielsen, Moritz Bleibtreu, Richard Sammel, Marie-Josée Croze, Lambert Wilson, Togo Igawa, Johan Heldenbergh, Stéphane Freiss, Aleksey Guskov, Julian Ovenden, John Keogh, Andy de la Tour, Giulia Andò, Ernesto D’Argenio, Lisa Eichhorn, Jeff Burrell, Carolina Carlsson, Tomas Spencer, Moritz Berg, Peter Fieseler, Julia Horvath, Judith Seither, Hal Yamanouchi, Frank Jendrzytza

Diterbitkan

Oktober 10, 2023 12:11 pm

Durasi

