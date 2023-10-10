Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Confessions (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aleksey Guskov,
Andy de la Tour,
Carolina Carlsson,
Connie Nielsen,
Daniel Auteuil,
Ernesto D'Argenio,
Frank Jendrzytza,
Giulia Andò,
Hal Yamanouchi,
Jeff Burrell
Sutradara
Roberto Andò
IMDb
6.1/
10from
1,878users
Diterbitkan
21 April 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Confessions (2016)
A G8 meeting is being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. The world’s most powerful economists are gathered to enact important provisions that will deeply influence the world economy. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead…
Roberto Andò
Toni Servillo, Pierfrancesco Favino, Daniel Auteuil, Connie Nielsen, Moritz Bleibtreu, Richard Sammel, Marie-Josée Croze, Lambert Wilson, Togo Igawa, Johan Heldenbergh, Stéphane Freiss, Aleksey Guskov, Julian Ovenden, John Keogh, Andy de la Tour, Giulia Andò, Ernesto D’Argenio, Lisa Eichhorn, Jeff Burrell, Carolina Carlsson, Tomas Spencer, Moritz Berg, Peter Fieseler, Julia Horvath, Judith Seither, Hal Yamanouchi, Frank Jendrzytza
tt4647784