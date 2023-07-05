  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

India

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

692

users

Diterbitkan

10 May 2006

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Companion (2006)

When a car accident lands her husband, Kaushik, in the hospital, Kaberi’s life takes a dramatic turn — in more ways than one. Anguish over Kaushik’s dire condition gives way to anger when Kaberi learns he was having an affair with his co-worker. Torn between sympathy for her bedridden husband and the sting of his betrayal, Kaberi weighs her options.
Rituparno Ghosh
Prosenjit Chatterjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Chandrayee Ghosh, Shankar Chakraborty, Pallavi Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Diterbitkan

Juli 5, 2023 2:51 pm

Durasi

