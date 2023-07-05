Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Companion (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
India
Bintang film
Chandrayee Ghosh,
Konkona Sen Sharma,
Pallavi Chatterjee,
Parambrata Chatterjee,
Prosenjit Chatterjee,
Saswata Chatterjee,
Shankar Chakraborty,
Tota Roy Chowdhury
Sutradara
Rituparno Ghosh
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.5/
10from
692users
Diterbitkan
10 May 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Companion (2006)
When a car accident lands her husband, Kaushik, in the hospital, Kaberi’s life takes a dramatic turn — in more ways than one. Anguish over Kaushik’s dire condition gives way to anger when Kaberi learns he was having an affair with his co-worker. Torn between sympathy for her bedridden husband and the sting of his betrayal, Kaberi weighs her options.
Rituparno Ghosh
Prosenjit Chatterjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Chandrayee Ghosh, Shankar Chakraborty, Pallavi Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury
tt0470283