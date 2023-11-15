  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

3,194

users

Diterbitkan

21 March 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The City of Your Final Destination (2009)

28-year-old Kansas University doctoral student Omar Razaghi wins a grant to write a biography of Latin American writer Jules Gund. Omar must get through to three people who were close to Gund – his brother, widow, and younger mistress – so he can get authorization to write the biography.
James Ivory
Omar Metwally, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Linney, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexandra Maria Lara, Hiroyuki Sanada, Norma Aleandro, Nicholas Blandullo, Sofía Viruboff, Norma Argentina, Hector Fonseca, Diego Velazquez, Julieta Vallina

Diterbitkan

November 15, 2023 12:32 pm

Durasi

