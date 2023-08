IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 862 users

Diterbitkan 26 November 1970

Oleh mamat

The Chinese Boxer (1970)

Lei Ming, a noble young martial arts student who doesn’t know the meaning of giving up. He faces a treacherous, blood-thirsty Japanese karate expert, which leads to many memorable battles as well as several unforgettable training sequences.

Jimmy Wang Yu

Jimmy Wang Yu, Lo Lieh, Wang Ping, Chao Hsiung, Fang Mian, Cheng Lui, Wang Kuang-Yu, Chai No, Kong Ling, Wang Chung, Chan Sing, Wong Ching, Tung Li, Yau Lung, Erh Chun, Chen Kuan-tai, Jason Pai Piao

tt0065999