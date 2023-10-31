IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

26 July 2023

Oleh LIN

The Cheating Game (2023)

The Cheating Game revolves around Hope (Julie Anne San Jose) and Miguel (Rayver Cruz). Hope is an NGO worker who finds out her fiance is cheating on her. She calls off the engagement, quits her job, and tries to start over. She then meets Miguel (Rayver Cruz), a self-made businessman who has also experienced getting cheated on. As they become closer, secrets from their past start to unravel and they discover they have more in common than just being cheated on.

Rod Cabataña Marmol

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Thea Tolentino, Martin del Rosario, Yayo Aguila, Phi Palmos, Candy Pangilinan, Paolo Contis

