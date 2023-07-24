IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 117 users

Diterbitkan 14 July 2023

Oleh LIN

The Channel (2023)

After their bank heist goes wrong, a desperate criminal, his out-of-control brother, and their motley crew of ex-marines must escape New Orleans and the determined FBI agent who pursues them.

William Kaufman

Clayne Crawford, Max Martini, Paul Rae, Gary Cairns, Todd Jenkins, Fabiola Andújar, Juliene Joyner, Lucky Johnson

tt15665274