IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 1,135 users

Diterbitkan 06 June 2014

Oleh mamat

The Case Against 8 (2014)

A behind-the-scenes look inside the case to overturn California’s ban on same-sex marriage. Shot over five years, the film follows the unlikely team that took the first federal marriage equality lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ryan White, Ben Cotner

Ted Olson, Christopher D. Dusseault, Jeffrey J. Zarrillo, Paul T. Katami, Kristin M. Perry, Sandra B. Stier, Ted Ung, Chad Griffin, Kristina Schake, Adam Umhoefer, Rob Reiner, Dustin Lance Black, Elizabeth Riel, David Blankenhorn, Katherine K. Young

tt2107850