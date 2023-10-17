Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Card (1952) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alec Guinness,
Deidre Doyle,
Edward Chapman,
Frank Pettingell,
George Devine,
Gibb McLaughlin,
Glynis Johns,
Henry Edwards,
Joan Hickson,
Lyn Evans
Sutradara
Ronald Neame
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
7.0/
10from
1,702users
Diterbitkan
25 February 1952
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Card (1952)
A charming and ambitious young man finds many ways to raise himself through the ranks in business and social standing – some honest, some not quite so. If he can just manage to avoid a certain very predatory woman…
Ronald Neame
Alec Guinness, Glynis Johns, Valerie Hobson, Petula Clark, Edward Chapman, Veronica Turleigh, George Devine, Joan Hickson, Frank Pettingell, Gibb McLaughlin, Peter Copley, Mark Daly, Deidre Doyle, Henry Edwards, Lyn Evans, Wilfrid Hyde-White, Michael Hordern, Matthew Guinness
tt0045056