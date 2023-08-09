IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 4,867 users

Diterbitkan 23 October 2009

Oleh mamat

The Canyon (2009)

A survival story about a honeymooning couple who get lost in the wide expanse of the Grand Canyon.

Richard Harrah

Will Patton, Eion Bailey, Yvonne Strahovski, Wendy Worthington, Christopher Sweeney

tt0960741