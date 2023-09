IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 23,227 users

Diterbitkan 22 February 2013

Oleh LIN

The Butterfly’s Dream (2013)

In a small Turkish town, two young tuberculous poets try to survive while publishing their poems. As they both fall in love, their life would never be the same.

Yılmaz Erdoğan

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Mert Fırat, Belçim Bilgin, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Yılmaz Erdoğan, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan, Taner Birsel, İpek Bilgin, Salih Kalyon, Oğuz Okul, Miray Akay, Barış Çakmak

tt2608224