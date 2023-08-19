  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

1,337

users

Diterbitkan

01 May 1945

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Bullfighters (1945)

Bumbling detective Stan Laurel disguises himself as a famous matador in order to hide from the vengeful Richard K. Muldoon, who spent time in prison on Stan’s bogus testimony.
Malcolm St. Clair
Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Margo Woode, Richard Lane, Carol Andrews, Diosa Costello, Rory Calhoun

Durasi

