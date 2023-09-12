Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Browning Version (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Albert Finney,
Belinda Low,
Ben Silverstone,
Bruce Myers,
David Lever,
David Pullan,
Dinah Stabb,
George Harris,
Greta Scacchi,
Heathcote Williams
Sutradara
Mike Figgis
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.2/
10from
3,501users
Diterbitkan
08 June 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Browning Version (1994)
Andrew Crocker-Harris is an embittered and disliked teacher of Greek and Latin at a British prep school. After nearly 20 years of service, he is being forced to retire for ‘health reasons’, and perhaps may not even be given a pension. The boys regard him as a Hitler, with some justification. His unfaithful wife Laura tries to hurt him in any way she can. Andrew must come to terms with his failed life and at least regain his own self-esteem.
Mike Figgis
Albert Finney, Greta Scacchi, Matthew Modine, Julian Sands, Michael Gambon, Ben Silverstone, Jim Sturgess, Joseph Beattie, Marc Bolton, Tom Havelock, Walter Micklethwait, Jotham Annan, David Lever, Bruce Myers, Maryam d’Abo, Heathcote Williams, Oliver Milburn, Jeff Nuttall, Dinah Stabb, Belinda Low, Stephen Mitchelson, David Pullan, George Harris, Mark Long
tt0109340