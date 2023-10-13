Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrew Keegan,
Ben Weber,
Billy Porter,
Brian Gaskill,
Charlie Weber,
Chris Payne Gilbert,
Chris Weitz,
Christian Kane,
Christopher Wiehl,
David Youse
Sutradara
Greg Berlanti
IMDb
6.9/
10from
8,017users
Diterbitkan
01 February 2000
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)
A close-knit group of gay friends share the emotional roller coster of life, relationships, the death of friends, new beginnings, jealousy, fatherhood and professional success. At various stages of life’s disarray, these young men share humorous and tragic relationships and always have each other to rely on.
Greg Berlanti
Timothy Olyphant, Zach Braff, Ben Weber, Dean Cain, Billy Porter, Matt McGrath, Justin Theroux, Andrew Keegan, Chris Payne Gilbert, John Mahoney, John Brandon, Nia Long, Mary McCormack, Diane McBain, Jennifer Coolidge, Kerr Smith, Nora Burns, Michael Bergin, Christopher Wiehl, David Youse, Brian Gaskill, Robert Arce, Chris Weitz, Christian Kane, Ken Kerman, Kevin Cooney, Paul Weitz, Charlie Weber, Matt Reid
tt0222850