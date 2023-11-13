Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Adriana Domínguez,
Dominique Pinon,
Émilie Dequenne,
F. Murray Abraham,
Gabriel Byrne,
Geraldine Chaplin,
Harvey Keitel,
Jim Sheridan,
John Lynch,
Kathy Bates
Sutradara
Mary Mcguckian
IMDb
5.0/
10from
3,641users
Diterbitkan
22 December 2004
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004)
The Bridge of San Luis Rey is American author Thornton Wilder’s second novel, first published in 1927 to worldwide acclaim. It tells the story of several interrelated people who die in the collapse of an Inca rope-fiber suspension bridge in Peru, and the events that lead up to their being on the bridge. A friar who has witnessed the tragic accident then goes about inquiring into the lives of the victims, seeking some sort of cosmic answer to the question of why each had to die.
Mary McGuckian
Gabriel Byrne, F. Murray Abraham, Kathy Bates, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Pilar López de Ayala, Mark Polish, Michael Polish, Adriana Domínguez, Geraldine Chaplin, Dominique Pinon, John Lynch, Émilie Dequenne, Samuel Le Bihan, Jim Sheridan
tt0356443