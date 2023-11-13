IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 3,641 users

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004)

The Bridge of San Luis Rey is American author Thornton Wilder’s second novel, first published in 1927 to worldwide acclaim. It tells the story of several interrelated people who die in the collapse of an Inca rope-fiber suspension bridge in Peru, and the events that lead up to their being on the bridge. A friar who has witnessed the tragic accident then goes about inquiring into the lives of the victims, seeking some sort of cosmic answer to the question of why each had to die.

Mary McGuckian

Gabriel Byrne, F. Murray Abraham, Kathy Bates, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Pilar López de Ayala, Mark Polish, Michael Polish, Adriana Domínguez, Geraldine Chaplin, Dominique Pinon, John Lynch, Émilie Dequenne, Samuel Le Bihan, Jim Sheridan

