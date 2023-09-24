Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Breach (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Sutradara
Rodrigo Gudiño
IMDb
5.2/
10from
207users
Diterbitkan
25 July 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Breach (2022)
John Hawkins is set to retire from his post as police chief of the small town of Lone Crow, that is tucked away in the deep woods of northern Ontario. But following the discovery of a gruesome body with uncanny injuries, he’s pulled into an investigation to solve the horrifying mystery, which evades explanation.
Rodrigo Gudiño
Allan Hawco, Emily Alatalo, Wesley French, Natalie Brown, Adam Kenneth Wilson
tt14229154