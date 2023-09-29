Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Boogey Man (1980) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bill Rayburn,
Catherine Tambini,
Charles David Richards,
Claudia Porcelli,
David Swim,
Ernest Meier,
Felicite Morgan,
Gillian Gordon,
Howard Grant,
Jane Pratt
Sutradara
Ulli Lommel
Genre
Horror
IMDb
4.6/
10from
4,800users
Diterbitkan
07 November 1980
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Boogey Man (1980)
A young girl witnesses her brother murder a man through a reflection in a mirror. Twenty years later the mirror is shattered, freeing his evil spirit, which seeks revenge for his death.
Ulli Lommel
Suzanna Love, Ron James, John Carradine, Nicholas Love, Raymond Boyden, Felicite Morgan, Bill Rayburn, Llewelyn Thomas, Gillian Gordon, Jay Wright, Natasha Schiano, Howard Grant, Jane Pratt, Lucinda Ziesing, David Swim, Katie Casey, Ernest Meier, Charles David Richards, Claudia Porcelli, Catherine Tambini
tt0080464