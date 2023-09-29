IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 4,800 users

Diterbitkan 07 November 1980

Oleh mamat

The Boogey Man (1980)

A young girl witnesses her brother murder a man through a reflection in a mirror. Twenty years later the mirror is shattered, freeing his evil spirit, which seeks revenge for his death.

Ulli Lommel

Suzanna Love, Ron James, John Carradine, Nicholas Love, Raymond Boyden, Felicite Morgan, Bill Rayburn, Llewelyn Thomas, Gillian Gordon, Jay Wright, Natasha Schiano, Howard Grant, Jane Pratt, Lucinda Ziesing, David Swim, Katie Casey, Ernest Meier, Charles David Richards, Claudia Porcelli, Catherine Tambini

tt0080464