Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bomber (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Russia
Bintang film
Aleksandr Davydov,
Alexander Fuchs,
Darya Ekamasova,
Egor Barinov,
Ekaterina Astakhova,
Henning Kober,
Kateryna Kisten,
Nataliia Vasko,
Nikita Efremov,
Oleh Prymohenov
Sutradara
Vitaly Vorobyev
IMDb
6.7/
10from
532users
Diterbitkan
26 April 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Bomber (2011)
During World War II, a soviet aircraft crashes on Nazi-occupied territory. But the pilot Grivtsov and his beloved radio operator Katya miraculously survive. Another survivor is flight navigator Linko, who ejected from the plane. Each of them has to find his way and perform military tasks, return to his own forces and simply to stay alive. The situation becomes more complicated because of an act of sabotage, which has been committed before their take-off at the aerodrome. Honest Grivtsov gets on the bad side of the colonel of SMERSH by defending his friends. Instead of being granted a medal “Star” for his 100th flight, he is pronounced a traitor and is to be executed.
Vitaly Vorobyev
Nikita Efremov, Ekaterina Astakhova, Vladislav Abashin, Darya Ekamasova, Egor Barinov, Aleksandr Davydov, Henning Kober, Alexander Fuchs, Nataliia Vasko, Kateryna Kisten, Oleh Prymohenov
tt2007471