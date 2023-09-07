IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 532 users

The Bomber (2011)

During World War II, a soviet aircraft crashes on Nazi-occupied territory. But the pilot Grivtsov and his beloved radio operator Katya miraculously survive. Another survivor is flight navigator Linko, who ejected from the plane. Each of them has to find his way and perform military tasks, return to his own forces and simply to stay alive. The situation becomes more complicated because of an act of sabotage, which has been committed before their take-off at the aerodrome. Honest Grivtsov gets on the bad side of the colonel of SMERSH by defending his friends. Instead of being granted a medal “Star” for his 100th flight, he is pronounced a traitor and is to be executed.

Vitaly Vorobyev

Nikita Efremov, Ekaterina Astakhova, Vladislav Abashin, Darya Ekamasova, Egor Barinov, Aleksandr Davydov, Henning Kober, Alexander Fuchs, Nataliia Vasko, Kateryna Kisten, Oleh Prymohenov

