  The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

BluRay

Spain

Horror

6.2

30 September 1972

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

A young newlywed woman begins to have disturbing nightmares just after settling into the old mansion that has belonged to her husband’s family for centuries. When her sinister dreams come true, the innocent bride is caught in a maddening maze of unspeakable horrors.
Vicente Aranda, Nieves Aguado, Carlos Durán
Simón Andreu, Maribel Martín, Alexandra Bastedo, Dean Selmier, Ángel Lombarte, Montserrat Julió, Rosa M. Rodríguez

Oktober 16, 2023 1:32 pm

