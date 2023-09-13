  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Pakistan

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

146

users

Diterbitkan

16 August 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Blood of Hussain (1980)

A dramatic depiction of the life of Hussain, with allegorical references to the history of the Prophet Muhammad and his descendants. It is prophesied that Young Hussain will one day lead the impoverished masses to a better life. It is his brother, Hasan, however who gains in prominence and when the government is overthrown in a military coup, he tries to adapt. Hussain in the meanwhile gets married and leads a small band of rebels in an attempt to fight the military dictatorship.
Jamil Dehlavi, Imraan Peerzada
Salmaan Peerzada, Kika Markham, Durriya Kazi, Kabuli Baba, Mirza Ghazanfar Begg, Jamil Dehlavi, Abdul Karim Baloch, Mubila, Samina Peerzada, Shoaib Hashmi, Fauzia Zareen, Zil-e-Subhan, Khayyam Sarhadi, Aliya Begam

Diterbitkan

September 13, 2023 7:41 am

Durasi

