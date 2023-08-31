  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Finland

Sutradara

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

1,370

users

Diterbitkan

10 March 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Jaakko and Sirpa have never met face to face, but talk on the phone every day. When Jaakko hears news about Sirpa’s declining health, he decides to go meet her in another city. It’s not the easiest decision, because he’s blind and paralyzed from the chest down – and he has to make the journey alone. To get there, Jaakko must rely on the help of five strangers. What could go wrong?
Teemu Nikki
Petri Poikolainen, Marjaana Maijala, Hannamaija Nikander, Matti Onnismaa, Samuli Jaskio, Rami Rusinen, Lassi Poikolainen, Kimmo Vehviläinen, Suvi Hartlin, Minttu Mustakallio, Tuomas Uusitalo, Niina Virtanen, Aino Suvanto, Teemu Kanerva, Erika Säilynkangas, Pasi Hakkio, Tuula Nikkola, Leino Kaspar Sandhu, Jussi Sandhu, Mikko Soukkala, Teemu Nikki

Diterbitkan

Agustus 31, 2023 8:38 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Download The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Download Film The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Download Movie The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

DUNIA21 The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

FILMAPIK The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Ganool The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

INDOXXI The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

NS21 The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share