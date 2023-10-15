Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Black Shield of Falworth (1954) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Barbara Rush,
Brett Halsey,
Charles B. Fitzsimons,
Charles Evans,
Chuck Hamilton,
Claud Allister,
Craig Hill,
Damian O'Flynn,
Dan O'Herlihy,
David Farrar
Sutradara
James Curtis Havens,
Rudolph Mate,
Tom Shaw
IMDb
6.4/
10from
2,005users
Diterbitkan
02 September 1954
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)
In the days of King Henry IV, stalwart young Myles and his sister Meg have been raised as peasants, without any knowledge of who their father really was. But one day, they journey to Macworth Castle. There, Myles falls in love with Lady Anne Macworth, makes friends and enemies, and learns to be a knight.
