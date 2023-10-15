  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

2,005

users

Diterbitkan

02 September 1954

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

In the days of King Henry IV, stalwart young Myles and his sister Meg have been raised as peasants, without any knowledge of who their father really was. But one day, they journey to Macworth Castle. There, Myles falls in love with Lady Anne Macworth, makes friends and enemies, and learns to be a knight.
Rudolph Maté, Tom Shaw, James Curtis Havens
Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, David Farrar, Barbara Rush, Herbert Marshall, Torin Thatcher, Dan O’Herlihy, Patrick O’Neal, Craig Hill, Ian Keith, Doris Lloyd, Rhys Williams, Leonard Mudie, Maurice Marsac, Leo Britt, Charles B. Fitzsimons, Gary Montgomery, Claud Allister, Hamilton Camp, Harry Cording, Nicolas Coster, Charles Evans, Richard B. Fitzgerald, Lance Fuller, Brett Halsey, Chuck Hamilton, Ramsay Hill, Robert F. Hoy, Nelson Leigh, James Logan, Ralph Moratz, Damian O’Flynn, Reginald Sheffield

Diterbitkan

Oktober 15, 2023 7:23 pm

Durasi

