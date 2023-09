IMDb 7.833 / 10 from 6 users

The Black Book (2023)

After his son is wrongly accused of kidnapping, a deacon who has just lost his wife takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang to clear him.

Editi Effiong

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Shaffy Bello, Kelechi Udegbe, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Iretiola Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, Denola Grey, Funky Mallam, Nobert Young, Madaki Asabe, Boki Ofodile

tt24083908