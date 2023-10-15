IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 10,638 users

Diterbitkan 05 October 1972

Oleh mamat

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972)

Petra von Kant is a successful fashion designer — arrogant, caustic, and self-satisfied. She mistreats Marlene (her secretary, maid, and co-designer). Enter Karin, a 23-year-old beauty who wants to be a model. Petra falls in love with Karin and invites her to move in.

An Dorthe Braker, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Kurt Raab, Harry Baer

Margit Carstensen, Hanna Schygulla, Katrin Schaake, Eva Mattes, Gisela Fackeldey, Irm Hermann

tt0068278