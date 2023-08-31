IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 832 users

Diterbitkan 02 December 2021

Oleh LIN

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (2021)

A workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!

Don Scardino, Hilary Momberger-Powers, Dan Katzman, Nick Page, Dave Goldfarb

Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Ridings, Anna Maria Horsford, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Peppermint, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Ginger Minj, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Victoria “Porkchop” Parker, Latrice Royale, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, David Koechner, Kim Petras, Charo, Morgan McMichaels, Tia Shipman, Emilene Bell, Heidi N Closet, Gottmik, Raven, Ian Delaney, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Nadya Ginsburg, Laganja Estranja, Rock M. Sakura, Kelly Mantle, Sutton Schultz, Chad Michaels, Kylie Sonique Love, Meiyee Apple Tam, Paul Kreppel, Joyce Greenleaf, Jackson Owens, Zack Cosby, Nick Baga, Montay Romero, Brandon Mathis, Mackenzie Green, Grant Gilmore, Ezra Sosa, Kimora Blac, Nicola Graham, Pandora Boxx, Dominique Generaux, Bryan Carman

tt15800254