Download Film BluRay

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

19,773

users

Diterbitkan

30 September 1958

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Big Country (1958)

Retired wealthy sea captain Jim McKay arrives in the vast expanse of the West to marry fiancée Pat Terrill. McKay is a man whose values and approach to life are a mystery to the ranchers and ranch foreman Steve Leech takes an immediate dislike to him. Pat is spoiled, selfish and controlled by her wealthy father, Major Henry Terrill. The Major is involved in a ruthless civil war, over watering rights for cattle, with a rough hewn clan led by Rufus Hannassey. The land in question is owned by Julie Maragon and both Terrill and Hannassey want it.
William Wyler, John Waters, Sam Freedle, Ivan Volkman, Ray Gosnell Jr., Robert Gary, Robert Templeton
Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Carroll Baker, Charlton Heston, Burl Ives, Charles Bickford, Alfonso Bedoya, Chuck Connors, Chuck Hayward, Buff Brady, Jim Burk, Dorothy Adams, Chuck Roberson, Bob Morgan, John McKee, Slim Talbot, Roddy McDowall, Richard Alexander, Harry Cheshire, Ralph Sanford, William Hoehne Jr., Donald Kerr, Chuck Hamilton

Diterbitkan

Agustus 31, 2023 8:41 pm

Durasi

