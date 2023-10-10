Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bicycle (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
XG
Bintang film
Andrea Meissner,
Andrej Hoffmann,
Angelika Perdelwitz,
Anita Herbst,
Arnim Mühlstädt,
Birgit Edenharter,
Christine Harbort,
Franziska Kleinert,
Gertrud Brendler,
Gisela Bestehorn
Sutradara
Evelyn Schmidt
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.5/
10from
65users
Diterbitkan
22 July 1982
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Bicycle (1982)
Susanne is a young single mother who lives a somewhat “carefree” lifestyle. After quitting her job, she finds herself in trouble financially and attempts a minor insurance fraud to make ends meet. Despite its rare view of everyday socialism from a woman’s perspective, East German officials were critical of this frank portrayal of a less-than-ideal socialist citizen and turned down all invitations for the film to be screened abroad.
Evelyn Schmidt
Heidemarie Schneider, Roman Kaminski, Heidrun Bartholomäus, Hilmar Baumann, Gisela Bestehorn, Gertrud Brendler, Johanna Clas, Birgit Edenharter, Christine Harbort, Roland Hemmo, Peter Herden, Anita Herbst, Andrej Hoffmann, Horst Lebinsky, Ralf-Günter Krolkiewicz, Franziska Kleinert, Renée Kubsch, Walter Lendrich, Andrea Meissner, Klaus Mertens, Arnim Mühlstädt, Angelika Perdelwitz, Gisela Rubbel, Siegfried Seibt
tt0765055