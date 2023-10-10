IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 65 users

The Bicycle (1982)

Susanne is a young single mother who lives a somewhat “carefree” lifestyle. After quitting her job, she finds herself in trouble financially and attempts a minor insurance fraud to make ends meet. Despite its rare view of everyday socialism from a woman’s perspective, East German officials were critical of this frank portrayal of a less-than-ideal socialist citizen and turned down all invitations for the film to be screened abroad.

Evelyn Schmidt

Heidemarie Schneider, Roman Kaminski, Heidrun Bartholomäus, Hilmar Baumann, Gisela Bestehorn, Gertrud Brendler, Johanna Clas, Birgit Edenharter, Christine Harbort, Roland Hemmo, Peter Herden, Anita Herbst, Andrej Hoffmann, Horst Lebinsky, Ralf-Günter Krolkiewicz, Franziska Kleinert, Renée Kubsch, Walter Lendrich, Andrea Meissner, Klaus Mertens, Arnim Mühlstädt, Angelika Perdelwitz, Gisela Rubbel, Siegfried Seibt

