  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. The Bicycle (1982)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Bicycle (1982)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Bicycle (1982). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bicycle (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bicycle (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

XG

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

65

users

Diterbitkan

22 July 1982

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Bicycle (1982)

Susanne is a young single mother who lives a somewhat “carefree” lifestyle. After quitting her job, she finds herself in trouble financially and attempts a minor insurance fraud to make ends meet. Despite its rare view of everyday socialism from a woman’s perspective, East German officials were critical of this frank portrayal of a less-than-ideal socialist citizen and turned down all invitations for the film to be screened abroad.
Evelyn Schmidt
Heidemarie Schneider, Roman Kaminski, Heidrun Bartholomäus, Hilmar Baumann, Gisela Bestehorn, Gertrud Brendler, Johanna Clas, Birgit Edenharter, Christine Harbort, Roland Hemmo, Peter Herden, Anita Herbst, Andrej Hoffmann, Horst Lebinsky, Ralf-Günter Krolkiewicz, Franziska Kleinert, Renée Kubsch, Walter Lendrich, Andrea Meissner, Klaus Mertens, Arnim Mühlstädt, Angelika Perdelwitz, Gisela Rubbel, Siegfried Seibt

Diterbitkan

Oktober 10, 2023 7:06 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The Bicycle (1982)

Bioskop 21 The Bicycle (1982)

Layar Kaca 21 The Bicycle (1982)

Movieon21 The Bicycle (1982)

Nonton The Bicycle (1982)

Nonton Film The Bicycle (1982)

Nonton Movie The Bicycle (1982)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share