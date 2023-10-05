Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Best Man (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Akiya Henry,
Amy Smart,
Anna Chancellor,
Burn Gorman,
Daniel Mays,
David Oyelowo,
Jane How,
Janine Wood,
Jodhi May,
Kate Ashfield
Sutradara
Cathy Doubleday,
Stefan Schwartz
IMDb
6.0/
10from
3,866users
Diterbitkan
09 July 2005
Oleh
Synopsis
The Best Man (2005)
When writer’s block derails the literary dreams of Olly Pickering, he has to move in with his friend Murray after losing all his money. Things start to look up when Olly’s college pal James asks him to be the best man at his wedding. Prior to the nuptials, Olly is drawn to a woman whom he thinks is the bride’s sister — only she turns out to be the bride, Sarah. Can Murray, who dislikes James, help get Sarah and Olly together?
Stefan Schwartz, Cathy Doubleday
Stuart Townsend, Seth Green, Amy Smart, Kate Ashfield, Jodhi May, Philip Jackson, Anna Chancellor, Simon Callow, Martin Hancock, David Oyelowo, Stewart Wright, Raymond Coulthard, Peter Capaldi, Matt Devere, Lili Bordán, Keara Murphy, Linda Fekete, Jane How, Janine Wood, Máté Haumann, Burn Gorman, Daniel Mays, Richard Durden, Tom Ellis, Akiya Henry, Steve John Shepherd
