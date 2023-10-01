IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 1,392 users

Diterbitkan 01 November 1978

Oleh mamat

The Bees (1978)

Corporate smuggling of South American killer bees into the United States results in huge swarms terrorizing the northern hemisphere. A small team of scientists work desperately to destroy the threat, but the bees soon mutate into a super-intelligent species that threatens the world.

Alfredo Zacarías

John Saxon, Angel Tompkins, John Carradine, Claudio Brook, Alicia Encinas, José Chávez, Julio César Imbert, Armando Martín, George Belanger, Delroy White, Roger Cudney, Julia Yallop, Chad Hastings, Elizabeth Wallace, Martin LaSalle, Max Kerlow

tt0075620