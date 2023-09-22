Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bear (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Axel Moustache,
Claudiu Bleont,
Cosmin Seleși,
Gabriel Radu,
Gabriel Spahiu,
Magda Catone,
Mihai Constantin,
Nicodim Ungureanu,
Șerban Pavlu,
Toma Cuzin
Sutradara
Dan Chișu
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.5/
10from
743users
Diterbitkan
06 May 2011
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Bear (2011)
At the Bucharest Circus, the new young manager is trying to solve the major financial issues of the company by selling its only bear (old and about to die soon) to German hunters. But the artists do not want to sacrifice their favorite animal so the manager decides to steal the bear and run to the mountains to meet the Germans. A crazy road movie starts following the bear.
Dan Chișu
Șerban Pavlu, Claudiu Bleonţ, Gabriel Spahiu, Mihai Constantin, Magda Catone, Toma Cuzin, Axel Moustache, Cosmin Seleși, Nicodim Ungureanu, Gabriel Radu
tt1783408