  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. The Bear (2011)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Bear (2011)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Bear (2011). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bear (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bear (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

743

users

Diterbitkan

06 May 2011

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Bear (2011)

At the Bucharest Circus, the new young manager is trying to solve the major financial issues of the company by selling its only bear (old and about to die soon) to German hunters. But the artists do not want to sacrifice their favorite animal so the manager decides to steal the bear and run to the mountains to meet the Germans. A crazy road movie starts following the bear.
Dan Chișu
Șerban Pavlu, Claudiu Bleonţ, Gabriel Spahiu, Mihai Constantin, Magda Catone, Toma Cuzin, Axel Moustache, Cosmin Seleși, Nicodim Ungureanu, Gabriel Radu

Diterbitkan

September 23, 2023 3:31 am

Durasi

BioskopKeren The Bear (2011)

Cinemaindo The Bear (2011)

Dewanonton The Bear (2011)

Download The Bear (2011)

Download Film The Bear (2011)

Download Movie The Bear (2011)

DUNIA21 The Bear (2011)

FILMAPIK The Bear (2011)

Layar Kaca 21 The Bear (2011)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share