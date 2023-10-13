IMDb 8 / 10 from 4,518 users

Diterbitkan 17 December 2008

Oleh mamat

The Beaches of Agnès (2008)

Filmmaking icon Agnès Varda, the award-winning director regarded by many as the grandmother of the French new wave, turns the camera on herself with this unique autobiographical documentary. Composed of film excerpts and elaborate dramatic re-creations, Varda’s self-portrait recounts the highs and lows of her professional career, the many friendships that affected her life and her longtime marriage to cinematic giant Jacques Demy.

Agnès Varda

Agnès Varda, André Lubrano, Blaise Fournier, Vincent Fournier, Rosalie Varda, Mathieu Demy, Jane Birkin, Gérard Depardieu, Harrison Ford

tt1129435