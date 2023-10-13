  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

8

/

10

from

4,518

users

Diterbitkan

17 December 2008

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Beaches of Agnès (2008)

Filmmaking icon Agnès Varda, the award-winning director regarded by many as the grandmother of the French new wave, turns the camera on herself with this unique autobiographical documentary. Composed of film excerpts and elaborate dramatic re-creations, Varda’s self-portrait recounts the highs and lows of her professional career, the many friendships that affected her life and her longtime marriage to cinematic giant Jacques Demy.
Agnès Varda
Agnès Varda, André Lubrano, Blaise Fournier, Vincent Fournier, Rosalie Varda, Mathieu Demy, Jane Birkin, Gérard Depardieu, Harrison Ford

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

