WEBDL

France

Drama

War

7

10

1,118

27 February 1946

mamat

Synopsis

The Battle of the Rails (1946)

A 1946 war movie which tells the courageous efforts by French railway workers to sabotage Nazi reinforcement-troop trains.
René Clément
Charles Boyer, Jean Clarieux, Jean Daurand, François Joux, Tony Laurent, Robert Le Ray, Léon Pauléon, Michel Salina, Fernand Rauzéna, Jacques Desagneaux, Pierre Latour, Pierre Lozach, Pierre Mindaist, Marcel Barnault, Léon Pauléon, Redon, Max Woll

Oktober 10, 2023 12:11 pm

