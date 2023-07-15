Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Band’s Visit (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Gavriel Ayrum,
Jabarin Camal,
Khalifa Natour,
Ronit Elkabetz,
Rubi Moskovitz,
Saleh Bakri,
Sasson Gabai,
Shlomi Avraham
Sutradara
Eran Kolirin
IMDb
7.5/
10from
13,913users
Diterbitkan
19 May 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Band’s Visit (2007)
A small Egyptian police band travels to Israel to play at the inaugural ceremony of an Arab arts center, only to find themselves stuck in the wrong town.
Eran Kolirin
Sasson Gabai, Ronit Elkabetz, Khalifa Natour, Saleh Bakri, Shlomi Avraham, Rubi Moskovitz, Gavriel Ayrum, Jabarin Camal
tt1032856