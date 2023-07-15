IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 13,913 users

Diterbitkan 19 May 2007

Oleh mamat

The Band’s Visit (2007)

A small Egyptian police band travels to Israel to play at the inaugural ceremony of an Arab arts center, only to find themselves stuck in the wrong town.

Eran Kolirin

Sasson Gabai, Ronit Elkabetz, Khalifa Natour, Saleh Bakri, Shlomi Avraham, Rubi Moskovitz, Gavriel Ayrum, Jabarin Camal

tt1032856