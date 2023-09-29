IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 690 users

Diterbitkan 01 December 1970

Oleh mamat

The Ballad of Tam Lin (1970)

Based upon the Celtic legend Tam Lin, a young man is bewitched by a beautiful, heartless, aging sorceress to become her lover. When his attention wanders to a lovely girl, he is doomed to ritual sacrifice by the sorceress.

Roddy McDowall, Kip Gowans, David Wimbury, Peter Beale

Ava Gardner, Ian McShane, Richard Wattis, Cyril Cusack, Stephanie Beacham, David Whitman, Fabia Drake, Sinéad Cusack, Joanna Lumley, Jenny Hanley, Madeline Smith, Bruce Robinson, Victoria Fairbrother, Rosemary Blake, Michael Bills, Virginia Tingwell, Peter Hinwood, Hayward Morse, Julian Barnes, Norman Oliver, Salena Jones, Jannice Dinnen, Andrew Grant, Don Hawkins, Delia Lindsay, Linda Marlowe, Michael Mundell, Yvonne Quenet, Erika Raffael, Jocelyne Sbath, Christopher Williams, Jimmy Winston, John Bawden

tt0067822