Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Ballad of Tam Lin (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Andrew Grant,
Ava Gardner,
Bruce Robinson,
Christopher Williams,
Cyril Cusack,
David Whitman,
Delia Lindsay,
Don Hawkins,
Erika Raffael,
Fabia Drake
IMDb
5.7/
10from
690users
Diterbitkan
01 December 1970
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Ballad of Tam Lin (1970)
Based upon the Celtic legend Tam Lin, a young man is bewitched by a beautiful, heartless, aging sorceress to become her lover. When his attention wanders to a lovely girl, he is doomed to ritual sacrifice by the sorceress.
Roddy McDowall, Kip Gowans, David Wimbury, Peter Beale
Ava Gardner, Ian McShane, Richard Wattis, Cyril Cusack, Stephanie Beacham, David Whitman, Fabia Drake, Sinéad Cusack, Joanna Lumley, Jenny Hanley, Madeline Smith, Bruce Robinson, Victoria Fairbrother, Rosemary Blake, Michael Bills, Virginia Tingwell, Peter Hinwood, Hayward Morse, Julian Barnes, Norman Oliver, Salena Jones, Jannice Dinnen, Andrew Grant, Don Hawkins, Delia Lindsay, Linda Marlowe, Michael Mundell, Yvonne Quenet, Erika Raffael, Jocelyne Sbath, Christopher Williams, Jimmy Winston, John Bawden
tt0067822