The Babysitter's Seduction (1996)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

1,493

users

Diterbitkan

22 January 1996

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Babysitter’s Seduction (1996)

The mother of the family for which Michelle baby-sits dies unexpectedly. Michelle is asked to take over looking after the children and is gradually “seduced” by the father.
David Burton Morris
Keri Russell, Stephen Collins, Phylicia Rashād, Tobin Bell, John D’Aquino, Linda Kelsey, Arian Ash, Dawn Lambing, Roger Floyd, Adam Crosby, Kristie Horton, Travis Robertson, Bob Roitblat, Kristian Truelsen, Kimberly Kashani, Sheri Cook, Hersha Parady, Joyce Newman, Jessica K. Peterson, Chad Bonsack, Michael Wayne Thomas

Diterbitkan

Juli 10, 2023 4:32 am

Durasi

