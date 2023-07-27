IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 14,524 users

Diterbitkan 19 December 1997

Oleh mamat

The Apostle (1997)

After his happy life spins out of control, a preacher from Texas changes his name, goes to Louisiana and starts preaching on the radio.

Robert Duvall, Chad Rosen, Mamie Mitchell, Carol Banker, Louis Shaw Milito

Robert Duvall, Farrah Fawcett, Miranda Richardson, John Beasley, Walton Goggins, Billy Bob Thornton, June Carter Cash, Billy Joe Shaver, Rick Dial, Todd Allen, William Atlas Cole, Kevin Rankin, Renée Victor, Hunter Hayes, Terence Rosemore, Mary Lynette Braxton, Stuart Greer, Daniel Hickman, Emery Hopkins, Jewell Jernigan, Zelma Loyd, Christina Stojanovich, Nicholas Stojanovich, Douglas Perry, Jay Robicheaux, Joyce Jolivet Starks, Jan Fawcett, Erica Lynn Duncan

tt0118632